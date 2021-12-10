International Mountain Day 2021: 10 famous treks to experience in Maharashtra

Every year, International Mountain Day is observed annually on December 11. It highlights the role mountains play in our life whether it is directly or indirectly. The day is celebrated with full enthusiasm among the global community.

International Mountain Day or World Mountain Day was first celebrated in the year 2003 on December 11. In 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, Agenda 21, Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development of Chapter 13 was adopted.

Agenda 21 caught a lot of attention of the people around the world and made them realize how important the roles mountains play in our life.

The United Nations General Assembly then declared the year 2002 as the “United Nations International Year of Mountains”. The organization declared that from the year 2003 World Mountain Day will be observed every year on December 11.

India has some of the highest mountain ranges and mountain roads in the world. India is home to seven major mountain ranges that have peaks of over 1000 metres.

The most famous and the highest mountain range of India is the Himalayan range. It is also the youngest and the longest mountain range in India and has almost every largest peak of the world. Apart from the Himalayas, the Western Ghats of India is 1600m long mountain range that runs from Gujrat, Maharashtra to Kanyakumari in south India. This mountain range is also called "Sahyadri Mountains".

Western Ghats is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has great bio-diversity. It is home for some 139 mammal species, 508 bird species, 179 amphibian species and 250 reptile species.

Maharashtra, with its numerous hill stations, offers perfect opportunities for trekking. Some trekking trails make their way through scenic vistas, while others are interspersed with historical ruins. Whether it’s for experiencing that adrenaline rush, becoming one with nature, shedding those extra kilos or pure contemplation, the reasons for going trekking are many.

On Mountain's day here's a look at some most interesting trekking destinations in Maharashtra:

Kalsubai Trek:

Kalsubai, with a height of 5,400ft, is the highest peak in the Sahyadri mountain ranges. It’s also a part of the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary which extends from Kalasubai to Harischandragad. From the peak, one can spot places like Ahivant, Saptashrungi gad and Markindya, beside others. Trekking here is best experienced during the rainy season.

Location – Igatapuri Taluka

Avg. Duration – 2 days

Ratangad Trek:

Situated amidst the forest in Bhandardara hill, Ratangad still showcases the remains of a fortress with bastions and stone walls. From here, one can get incredible views of the Sahaydri Ranges near the Bhandardara Lake. This place also possesses a natural rock peak with a cavity atop it, which is called “Nedhe,” or “Eye of the Needle.” The base village Ratanwadi ican be reached by boat from Bhandardara.

Location – Ratanwadi

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Tikona Trek:

Tikona, also known as Vitandgad, lies near Kamshet around 60km from Pune. It’s an impressive and dominating hill fort in Maval in Western India. The hill, measuring upto 3500ft, derives its name from its pyramidal shape. As a trekking destination, it’s famous for its large doors, seven water tanks, temple of Trimbakeshwar Mahadev and some Satvahan Caves. At the summit, one comes across the Pawana Lake. One can get spectacular views of the Pawna dam from here.

Location - Near Kamshet

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Lohagarh Trek:

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was famous for his forts scattered all around Maharashtra, and Lohagarh Iron Fort is one of them. The four large gates of Lohagarh Fort are still in an impressive condition after so many years. Some of the other attractions here are The Ganesh Darwaja, The Narayan Darwaja and The Hanuman Darwaja.

Location – Near Lonavala

Avg. Duration – 3 hours

Korigad trek:

Korigad Fort is located about 20km away from Lonavala in Pune district. Korigad Fort Trek is amongst the popular treks in Maharashtra. There are two routes to reach the peak. One is from a village called Peth Shahpur and the other is from Ambavne village. One finds two lakes upon reaching the top of the fort. A temple to the patron goddess Korai Devi exists here, along with other smaller temples dedicated to Shiva and Vishnu. One can also walk along the entire perimeter of the wall of this fort.

Location – Lonavala

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Rajmachi Trek:

Rajmachi, located around 15km from Lonavala, is one of the most popular trekking destinations in India. There are two forts here, namely, Shrivardhan and Manaranjan. Located on the historical trade route, they provide mesmerizing views of the valley. The entire route is enveloped by dense forests on both sides. One can approach this place from two routes. One from Karjat, and the other from Lonavala.

Location – Near Lonavala

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Peb Vikatgad Trek

Vikatgad Fort lies just 4km away from Neral station. This trail presents a mixture of rocky paths, forests, caves and ladders, thus making it extremely exciting and adventurous. The trek brings alive the pleasures of trekking in monsoons. Although it derives its name from the Goddess Pebi, it has been named “Vikatgad” due to its resemblance to Lord Ganesh – an elephant god.

Location – Karjat

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Raigad Fort trek:

Raigad Fort is undoubtedly one of the magnificent fortresses in Maharashtra. Located 125km away from Pune, it serves as one of the prominent getaways for locals. This magnificent fort is located at an altitude of 4,350ft. Approximately 1400-1450 steps lead up to the fort. The jungle trail that leads to the fort is itself an exciting one. Some of the structures inside the fort are Queen’s Quarters, Public Durbar and Watch Towers.

Location – Raigad

Avg. Duration – 1 day

Rajgad trek:

Rajgad Fort is one of the grand forts located in the Sahaydri Range. This place is a trekker’s delight. Much of the fortifications of this fort still remains intact. The highest part of the fort has remains of caves, water cisterns and palaces. One can get incredible views of the magnificent Sahyadri range, when the entire place is bathed with blossoming flowers. This fort also possesses great historical significance.

Location – Gunjavane

Avg. Duration – 2 days

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:02 PM IST