Intellectuals call for the immediate release of Hany Babu

The Committee for the Defence and Release of GN Saibaba has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of Delhi University professor Hany Babu and other political prisoners like him, the committee said in a statement.

Condemning his arrest, it said it was a result of his not succumbing to coercion during questioning to give false testimonies.

Referring to the allegation of his being a Maoist co-conspirator, it said the epithet of ‘urban naxal’ is becoming a maintainable charge without a legal base.

It also called the arrest a “continuation of the state’s concerted efforts to intimidate and get rid of all dissenting voices, especially of those who are engaged in campaigns for social justice and equality.”

Issued by the chairperson of the committee G. Haragopal who is a visiting professor National Law School of India University (NLSIU), the statement also called for the government to repeal draconian laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and demonstrate a “semblance of commitment to democracy” as well as to cease unethical, underhand and repressive practices and measures.

The statement said that Babu is a highly respected academic known for his Ambedkarite cause of anti-caste struggle and social justice. He has been instrumental in ensuring that candidates belonging to the SC, ST and OBC get their due in admission and appointments in the Delhi University, it added.