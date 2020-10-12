'Inquiry will be held on what led to power failure in Mumbai': Maha energy minister Nitin Raut

On Monday morning, power outages were reported from Mumbai and the satellite cities surrounding it. While restoration work is underway, nearly 20 lakh of the total 2.50 crore consumers of MahaVitaran are affected due to grid failure.

In the meantime, the outage has also affected commute as the trains were brought to a halt. Exams of the university were also disrupted due to the power cut.

Currently, the restoration works are underway at the war-footing.