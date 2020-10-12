Here is why Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane areas have power cut

Residents across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane reported power cuts on Monday.
Sources from BEST power supply has stated that the power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to grid failure.
As per the information given by the BMC's disaster management department, electric power failure is due to central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.
Meanwhile, Adani electricity stated that power supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai due to major power grid failure.
