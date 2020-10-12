Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane power cut: All trains on Western and Central Railway suspended

Several parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.
“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity said in a tweet.
Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) said suburban train services had also been disrupted due to the grid failure. "Mumbai Suburban trains @Central_Railway held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Time 10.05hrs onwards. (It's not OHE /EMU fault) Trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running," Central Railway said in a tweet.
Services of Western Railway's local trains between Churchgate and Vasai were also impacted. "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate. However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic," Western Railway tweeted.
Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. Residents of Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, Juhu, Chandivali, Vashi, Malad confirmed that there is currently no power supply at their homes.
In a statement, WR spokesperson Sumit Thakur said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored."
Commuters are requested to cooperate, he said.
"However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section," he said, adding that efforts are on to start services in Churchgate- Borivali section.
Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing, he added.
