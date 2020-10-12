Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane power cut: All trains on Western and Central Railway suspended

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. Residents of Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, Juhu, Chandivali, Vashi, Malad confirmed that there is currently no power supply at their homes.

In a statement, WR spokesperson Sumit Thakur said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored."

Commuters are requested to cooperate, he said.

"However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section," he said, adding that efforts are on to start services in Churchgate- Borivali section.

Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing, he added.