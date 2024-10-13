'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At Thane Creek Bridge 3 Inauguration

CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Thane Creek Bridge 3 | X/ @mieknathshinde

Stating that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is spearheading various projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that these projects will bring immense benefits to the people in the MMR and Konkan region. The CM was speaking after inaugurating the north channel of Thane Creek Bridge 3 from Mumbai to Pune on Sion-Panvel Highway on Sunday.

Reiterating that the various infrastructure projects are reshaping the state, Shinde also laid the foundation stone of seven creek bridges on the coastal road between Rewas in Raigad district and Redi in Sindhudurg district on Sunday, October 13, 2024 through video conferencing.

"The Konkan region is progressing at a fast pace, and projects like the Rewas-Karanja road and its seven bridges will greatly reduce traffic congestion for commuters. Connectivity through air, water, rail, and road is expanding significantly. The development of the new airport and metro services will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents. We are committed to delivering timely and high-quality work, Shinde said.

"The Atal Setu stands as a game changer, transforming connectivity and development in the region and it has drastically reduced the travelling time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai thereby proving as a catalyst for socio-economic change," Shinde added.

नवी मुंबईतील वाशी येथील सायन - पनवेल महामार्गावरील ठाणे खाडी पूल क्र. ३ च्या मुंबई-पुणे उत्तरवाहिनी मार्गिकेचे लोकार्पण आज संपन्न झाले.



वाशी येथे ५५९ कोटी रुपये खर्च करून बांधण्यात येणाऱ्या या मार्गावर प्रत्येकी ३ मार्गिकेचे २ पूल बांधण्यात येणार असून त्यात मुंबईहून पुण्याकडे… pic.twitter.com/AaP8uABX6w — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 13, 2024

Minister for Public Works (Public Enterprises) Dadaji Bhuse was also present at the occasion along with senior MSRDC officials. After the inauguration, the north channel of the Thane Creek Bridge from Mumbai to Pune has been made open for traffic from Monday, October 14.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the Thane Creek Bridge 3 on Sion-Panvel Highway has two bridges of 3 lanes each. While the work of the north channel from Mumbai to Pune is complete, the work of the south channel from Pune to Mumbai is in progress. The total project cost of the 3,180 mtr bridge is Rs 559 crore. Similarly, the total length of Revas-Redi coastal road is 498 km and the stretch is important in terms of tourism since the coast around Konkan will be linked through an expressway.

The bridge over Agardanda Creek in Dighi Agardanda area is 4.31-km-long and the administrative amount sanctioned is Rs 1,315 crore. It will have a cable stay and will be completed within three years. The bridge over Bankot Creek in Bagmandla area is 1.711-km-long and will be constructed within three years for a sum of Rs 408 crore.

According to MSRDC, the bridge over Kelshi Bay in Kelshi area is 670 m-long and will be constructed for an amount of Rs 148 crore within three years. Similarly, the bridge over Jaigad Creek is 4-km-long and the amount sanctioned is Rs 930 crore while the construction of a bridge at Kunkeshwar will also be taken having length of 1,580 mtr for an amount of Rs 257 crore. Both these bridges will be completed within a period of three years.