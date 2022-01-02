'Influential BJP leaders lobbying for Sameer Wankhede in Delhi': Maha minister Nawab Malik revives his attack against NCB for its 'farjiwada'

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Spokesman and Maharashtra Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday revived attack against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and alleged that the anti-drug agency continued its farjiwada (wrong doings) despite series of exposes.

Malik released two audio tapes about the purported talk between the NCB officer and panchas (witnesses) asking them to give their backdated signatures in one case registered in June 2021 in which the panchanama was already carried out. ‘’I have released two audio tapes consisting of conversations between the pancha and the NCB officers. NCB is putting pressure on the pancha to come to the office and sign in the matter. Already panchanama has been completed but now NCB is demanding backdated signature from the pancha,’’ he alleged.



‘’I will expect the DG NCB to conduct a probe into this and take action against the concerned officers,’’ he said.

Malik said he has not been restrained by the high court for exposing wrongdoings (farjiwadas) in the NCB in the defamation case filed by the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Wankhede. ‘’I will not be scared but will continue to expose fardiwada of NCB in future too,’’ he noted.



Malik alleged that a PR agency has been deployed to carry out misinformation campaign against him and his family by paying Rs 30 lakh. ‘’A section of press recently carried a news that NCB has moved to the high court seeking quashing of the bail granted to my son--n law Sameer Khan. But the papers, which were unsigned, were released to the press. Why NCB has singled out and took this decision when there are more than six accused in the case? We are ready for a legal battle and we have already filed petition with a plea to quash the NCB case against Sameer Khan,’’ he said.



Malik claimed that some influential BJP leaders from Maharashtra are making efforts at the level of Union Home Ministry for extension of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to get further extension despite his extension came to end on December 31. ‘’Despite negative report against Sameer Wankhede for his wrongdoings (farjiwada), some influential BJP leaders are pursuing with the Union Home Ministry to change his negative report to positive and get him extension in NCB. Let them do that. After the order is issued, we will seek information under the RTI and expose the manner in which it has been done,’’ he said.



Malik said NCB had formed SIT and also vigilance committee to probe the wrongdoings (farjiwada) and complaints made by him against Sameer Wankhede and other officers with regard to extortion and ransom in various cases. ‘’I would like to know what happened to the investigations by SIT and vigilance committee of NCB. The NCB should release their reports. No matter how much you save, we will expose such people and punish them," he warned.

Meanwhile, Malik took strong objection against photos of Muslim women put up by Apps for online auction and sought immediate action against them. ‘’Some Muslim women, who are vocal on various issues, are being targeted. Some of them are from Maharashtra. I will write to the Home Minister and seek an action against these aps,’’ he said.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:11 PM IST