BJP will be responsible if third wave of COVID-19 hits the country, claims Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

NCP chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday targeted BJP and claimed that it will be solely responsible if the COVID-19 third wave hits the country.

“The number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, Maharashtra and the rest of the country. The Prime Minister is telling people to keep social distance, to wear masks. But still BJP people do not listen to the PM. In Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath are addressing rallies attended by thousands of people. Their campaigns do not stop. The second wave came during the elections in other states and it is clear that the BJP leaders and supporters will be responsible for the third wave,” said Malik.

Malik cornered BJP in the wake of its move to step up its poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab despite a surge in COVID-19 and Omicron cases. His statement also came days after the Centre has expressed concerns over a spike in cases.

Malik alleged that BJP was hatching a plot to postpone elections in five states. "Don't try to postpone the elections. Take the election on time. Don't try to take over the power of the states by imposing the president's rule. The elections can be held through door to door campaigning and by adhering to social distance. BJP is scared about the loss of power in Uttar Pradesh and they want to hold elections not in Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. Therefore, the BJP has hatched a plot to postpone the election,’’ he said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:50 PM IST