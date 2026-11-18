IndiGo Flight From Mangaluru Suffers Bird Strike At Navi Mumbai Airport, Aircraft Grounded For Inspection Amid FAA Safety Audit |

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight from Mangaluru on Tuesday reported a bird strike on its arrival at the Navi Mumbai Airport on Tuesday, a source said.

The bird hit the right side of the fuselage of the aircraft, which has now been grounded for inspection, the source said.

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The number of passengers and crew on board the flight could not be known.

"The Navi Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight 6E 865 from Mangaluru reported a bird hit on its arrival at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday," the source said.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that "the aircraft is grounded and will resume operations after necessary checks."

IndiGo, however, refused to issue a statement on the incident.

This was the second incident in the day involving an IndiGo aircraft.

Earlier in the day, one of its flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru aborted take-off due to a technical issue, after which the aircraft returned to the bay and was later declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG).

However, all 229 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely deplaned, with no injuries reported in the incident, which occurred around 6.05 pm at Mangaluru International Airport.

The two incidents happened at a time when the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an audit of India's aviation safety oversight standards, mainly covering the areas of aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing.

The audit, which commenced on November 16, will last up to November 20, according to an official.

Currently, India has Category 1 status under FAA's aviation safety assessment programme. FAA, under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme, determines whether a country's oversight of its air carriers that operate, or seek to operate, into the US or codeshare with a US air carrier complies with safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

IASA programme focuses on a country's ability to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices with respect to personnel licensing, operation of aircraft and airworthiness of aircraft of ICAO.

At present, Air India is the only Indian carrier to operate direct flights to US cities. FAA's Category 1 status is a key approval for the country's aviation safety oversight standards. In the previous FAA audit, India retained the Category 1 status.

In January 2014, FAA downgraded India to Category 2 status, and after taking necessary corrective steps, Category 1 status was restored in 2015.

Under the IASA programme, FAA conducted an audit of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from October 25 to 29, 2021, in the areas of aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing. The assessment was followed by final consultations on April 25 and 26 last year.

Read Also IndiGo Flight Develops Technical Snag Minutes After Takeoff From Pune

Subsequently, there was a review by the FAA in July 2022 and September 2022. The outcome of the audit was announced in April 2023.

On November 15, an IndiGo aircraft with 192 people on board returned to Pune airport after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off.

Airport authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a "full emergency", mobilising fire and medical teams after the pilot of flight 6E 623 (VT-IZE) reported the snag, according to the officials.

The aircraft touched down safely at 9.04 am following a low pass over the runway, officials said.

The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear (undercarriage) failed to retract and remained in the extended position, the Pune airport authorities had said in a statement.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)