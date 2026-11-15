IndiGo Flight Develops Technical Snag Minutes After Takeoff From Pune

Guwahati-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing At Pune Airport | File photo

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing minutes after take-off from the Pune airport on Sunday morning after its landing gear developed a technical snag.

All 192 people on board - passengers and crew - were evacuated safely.

According to airport officials, the incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE). Shortly after departing from Pune for Guwahati, the pilot noticed that the aircraft's landing gear (undercarriage) had failed to retract and remained extended. The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the technical malfunction.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Indian Air Force (IAF), which operates the Pune airfield, declared a full emergency. Fire tenders, ambulances, and emergency response teams were immediately placed on high alert and positioned along the runway.

Before attempting to touch down, the aircraft conducted a "low-pass" over the runway so ground personnel could visually inspect and verify the status of the extended landing gear. Following coordinated efforts between the pilots, ATC, and ground staff, the aircraft made a safe emergency landing at 9.04 am.

Escorted by three fire engines and two ambulances, the plane was safely taxied to Bay Number 7. After ground engineers and safety teams confirmed the aircraft was secure, the full emergency status was officially withdrawn at 9.10 am. An aerobridge was subsequently connected, and all 192 passengers and crew members disembarked safely.

To ensure passengers reached their destination without prolonged delay, IndiGo arranged for an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to fly them to Guwahati.