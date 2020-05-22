Indian Red Cross society distributes Vitamin D3 among needy senior citizens in Pune

As a preemptive measure to protect senior citizens, Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) of Pune district has commenced distribution of Vitamin D3 dosages for senior citizens who come from financially weak backgrounds.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, experts have stated Vitamin D can play an important role in increasing the immunity of an individual. The public health department of several western countries have also advised consumption of ten micrograms of Vitamin D3 every day, if any individual is happy spending much time outdoors.

Pune-based Dr Renu Mahtani has advised protocols, adhering to which the distribution of the medical drugs will be made and the project is funded by Dr Ritu Chhabria of Mukul Madhav Foundation.

At present, with more than 2,100 active cases and more than 230 death tolls, Pune stands to be another hot bed of COVID-19 after Mumbai in Maharashtra.