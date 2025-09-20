Indian Railways To Equip All New Local Trains With Automatic Doors; Non-AC Coaches To Be Retrofitted

Ashwini Vaishnaw | ANI

In a landmark move to enhance the safety of suburban passengers, Indian Railways has decided that all newly built local trains, including non-AC ones, will be equipped with automatic door-closing systems. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on Saturday during an event marking the breakthrough of a 4.8 km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

While speaking to the media, Vaishnaw highlighted the vital importance of the city’s suburban rail network in the daily commute of millions. “To enhance passenger safety, we are working on installing automatic door closers on existing local trains,” he stated, adding that the current fleet will be retrofitted with this technology.

Retrofitting Existing Fleet

The minister confirmed that all newly built non-AC local trains will feature provisions for an automatic door-closing system, with the first such train expected to be introduced into service by next year. Currently, only AC local trains are equipped equipped with this system.

Highlighting the modernization drive, Vaishnaw also stated that the procurement process for 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai had begun. “Soon, the face of Mumbai’s suburban rail network will be completely transformed,” he said.

New Trains by 2025

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has already floated a global tender to procure 2,856 fully air-conditioned Vande Metro coaches, valued at around Rs 21,000 crore. Apart from an automatic door-closing system, these new air-conditioned coaches will come with modern amenities including cushioned seats, mobile charging points, infotainment screens, and the capability to reach speeds of up to 130 kmph.

The safety initiative gained urgency following a tragic accident in June 2025, when several commuters fell from two moving local trains near Mumbra. After that, the Railway Ministry engaged with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to redesign all new non-AC local trains to incorporate automatic doors and improved ventilation.

Addressing concerns about ventilation, minister assured that the new trains will feature ventilated louvered panels on doors and roof-mounted ventilation units to ensure sufficient airflow and passenger comfort, even in non-AC coaches.

"The first redesigned non-AC local train with automatic doors is expected to be ready by November 2025 and will undergo rigorous safety and certification tests before entering public service in 2026," said the minister.

Interconnected Coaches for Crowd Management

Additionally, the Railway Ministry plans to introduce interconnected coaches for non-AC local trains as well, allowing passengers to move freely between compartments — a feature currently available only in AC trains. This is aimed at better crowd distribution and a more comfortable commuting experience.

Vaishnaw emphasized, “Every year, many passengers tragically die after falling from crowded, moving trains. This must stop. Automatic doors are the solution.”