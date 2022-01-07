Indian Railways' RPF personnel save 601 persons in 2021

RPF personnel saved 601 persons accross Indian Railways without any care for their own safety, going far beyond their call of duty in 2021. Off these around 20 percent ie 117 persons saved by WR and CR RPF including 83 by CR and 34 by WR. Apart from that that RPF personnel of Indian railway returned the 123777 passengers left behind luggage to the rightful owners value of Rs 23 crores , out of this left behind luggage of 1973 passengers value of Rs 4.23 crores returned by CR and WR RPF personnel.

Conferming the development a senior officer of Indian Railways said " RPF personnel have saved 1650 lives from the wheels of the running trains at railway stations accross Indian Railway in last four years under 'Mission Jeewan Raksha'. Out of this around 350 lives saved CR and WR under this mission"

" RPF personnel have been awarded with 09 Jeewan Raksha medals and one Gallantry Medals by President of India in recognition to their efforts in saving lives in last 4 years accross the Indian Railway" added officials.

Apart from that RPF has also played important role in reuniting the children lost/separated due to several reasons from their family and rescued more than 11,900 Children in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways. Of thses 734 by WR and 976 by RFF.

132 Child Help Desks are functional across the country wherein RPF works with the nominated NGO for rescue of children including over two dozens such desks functional in ove CR and WRs jurisdictions.

During the year 2021, RPF retrieved left behind luggage having value to the tune of more than 23 Crores belonging to 12377 passengers and returned to them after due verification accross the country

"Out of this WR RPF retrieved left behind luggage having value to the tune of more than Rs 2.57 crore belonging to 1317 passengers and returned to them after due verification".

Similarly CR RPF left behind belongings of 656 value Rs 1.66 crore in last Year. RPF has been doing this service to passengers under “Operation Amanat”, said an officials.

RPF has been constantly providing assistance to the persons in need of help, particularly Senior Citizens, sick people, pregnant ladies, Persons with disabilities and women passengers with a humanitarian approach. To ensure their safe travel, RPF has apprehended more than 25,000 persons unauthorisedly travelling in the coaches reserved for ladies and 9307 persons from the coaches reserved for persons with disabilities during the year 2021 accross the country. This includes over 12000 persons unauthorisedly travelling in the coaches reserved for ladies in CR and WR jurisdictions and around 5000 persons from the coaches reserved for persons with disabilities during the year 2021 in CR and WR jurisdiction.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:09 AM IST