 Indian Railways Extends Services Of Special Trains For 38 Additional Trips To Meet Passenger Demand; Details Inside
Indian Railways Extends Services Of Special Trains For 38 Additional Trips To Meet Passenger Demand; Details Inside

In view of the huge demand for special trains, Railways will extend the services of following Special Trains for additional 38 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways Extends Services Of Special Trains For 38 Additional Trips To Meet Passenger Demand; Details Inside | Representational Image

In view of the huge demand for special trains, Railways will extend the services of following Special Trains for additional 38 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers:

LTT- Subedarganj Weekly Special (10 trips)

04116 weekly special extended to run every Friday from 02.08.2024 to 30.08.2024 (5 trips)

04115 weekly special extended to run every Thursday from 01.08.2024 to 29.08.2024 (5 trips)

Pune-Jhansi Weekly Special (8 trips)

01921 weekly special extended to run every Thursday from 08.08.2024 to 29.08.2024 (4 trips)

01922 weekly special extended to run every Wednesday from 07.08.2024 to 28.08.2024 (4 trips)

Daund-Ajmer Weekly Special (10 trips)

09626 weekly special extended to run every Friday from 02.08.2024 to 30.08.2024 (5 trips)

09625 weekly special extended to run every Thursday from 01.08.2024 to 29.08.2024 (5 trips)

Sainagar Shirdi-Bikaner Weekly Special (10 trips)

04715 weekly special extended to run every Sunday from 04.08.2024 to 01.09.2024 (5 trips)

04716 weekly special extended to run every Saturday from 03.08.2024 to 31.08.2024 (5 trips)

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains

Reservation: Bookings for all extended trips of special trains on special charges will open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

