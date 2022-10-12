Indian Navy evacuates Iranian naval personnel off Mumbai coast after he suffers cardiac arrest

Indian Navy rescues Iranian naval personnel off Mumbai coast after he suffered cardiac arrest. | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Wednesday evacuated an Iranian naval personnel, who suffered a cardiac arrest on board a vessel off the Mumbai coast.

The Indian Navy has shared a detail information about the incident by the statement. An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched from INS Shikra in Mumbai at about 8.30 am on Wednesday, in response to a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) of an Iranian Navy personnel who suffered a cardiac arrest onboard IRI Ship Makaran, off Mumbai coast.

According to the Indian Navy officials, the aircraft evacuated the patient alongwith two attendants from the ship and airlifted them directly to Navy hospital, INHS Asvini by 9.50 am, in less than 90 minutes, and the officer admitted for treatment.