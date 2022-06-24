DRDO and Indian Navy successfully test-fire flight trial of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) | Twitter/@FrontlinerUV

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday successfully flight-tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), ANI reported.

The launch was conducted from an Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.

VL-SRSAM is a ship-borne weapon system meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

"Today’s launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged," ANI quoted DRDO officials as saying.

The officials further informed that the flight path of the vehicle, along with health parameters, were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO & Indian Navy.

(with ANI inputs)