Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains, thunder for the next 2 days

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to hit parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas in the next two days, said officials from the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

"The city and its suburbs will have partially cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorms towards the evening or night," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city had been witnessing dry spells for the last few days, leading to a rise in temperature and humidity. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz and Colaba observatories were hovering around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius at both the observatories.

Meanwhile, BMC and doctors have urged Mumbaikars to drink as much water as they can to avoid dehydration and not to venture out until it's emergency as cases of Malaria are on rise in the city. “Citizens need to take precautions to stay indoors as much as possible, use mosquito repellents, disinfectants, keep away indoor plants, and follow adequate measures of hygiene,” Dr Monica Goel, Consultant Physician, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC.

Civic officials said they have issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections. It asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat. “We also appealed to citizens to keep the premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles,” he said.