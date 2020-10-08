India Today or Republic, whose name is mentioned in FIR? Mumbai Police clarifies

Responding to this, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe said, "In the FIR, the name of India Today is mentioned. However, it is not substantiated by any of the accused or witnesses. On the contrary, the accused and witnesses are specifically mentioning the names of Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema. Thorough investigations are going on.”

BARC announces its weekly report on TV channel's TRP and within the city, 2,000 barometers have been installed. A company named Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd monitors the TRP which is strictly confidential.

Apparently, the houses where barometers were installed had been asked to watch a particular channel, said Mumbai Police.

According to Singh, “All efforts are being made to trace the roots of the matter. Several teams have been sent to various states across India to nab the absconding accused persons.”

“Former and present employees of Hansa are on our radar,” Singh said, adding the crime branch is also roping in forensic science experts in the probe. "We will also investigate how many TRP points were manipulated and what effect it had on advertisements," he said.

Republic TV promised to take Mumbai Police to the court and said that the Commissioner has named the channel because they questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Goswami also said that he will file criminal defamation against Singh.