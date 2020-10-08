'Desperate measure because of Republic's Palghar reporting': Arnab Goswami threatens to sue Mumbai Police over 'fake TRP' allegation

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that Republic TV and two Marathi channels were nixing their data to generate ‘fake TRPs’. This involved distorting apparatus used by BARC to rate television channels.

To measure TRPs, BARC has installed 2000 barometers in Mumbai to monitor TRPs which is strictly confidential.

The confidential contract was given to a company called Hansa Research which has filed the complaint against some former employees who misused the data on households where the TRP monitoring systems are installed. The investigation is being led by ACP Shashank of Crime Branch’s CIU which is being supervised by DCP and JCP investigation.

Hansa has stated that some current employees could also be involved in the scam. The owners of Marathi channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested under Section 409 and 420 of IPC.

Hitting out, Republic TV promised to take Mumbai Police to the court.