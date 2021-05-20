‘India is fighting with two viruses - Corona and Congress’: BJP hits back after INC puts up COVID-19 vaccine posters criticising PM Modi in Mumbai

In response to the posters displayed by the Mumbai Congress criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising questions over the export of vaccines, the BJP has said that the entire nation was fighting against two viruses- Congress and corona.

When the entire world is fighting against the pandemic, many nations have extended help to each other. Even we have received help from abroad of medicines, injections, and vaccines, BJP Uttar Bhartiya Morcha chief Sanjay Pandey said while condemning the display of posters.

The raw material needed for vaccine production is imported from abroad. And we are obligated to export a part of it back to those nations. When everybody is aware of this, Congress is spreading lies and creating confusion among people, Panday has said.

While demanding action against Congress under sections of the pandemic act, Pandey said the party has lost balance because of remaining out of power.