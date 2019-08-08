Independence-Day: Western Railway tightens security

Mumbai: With one week left for the Independence Day, the Western Railway has tightened the security measures. In platforms, anti-sabotage checks are being conducted along with passenger awareness programmes.

The RPF deployed 552 men and Maharashtra security forces have deployed 220 personnel for crowd management at various stations and FOBs, especially at 18 identified vulnerable FOBs.

22 Segways have been pressed into action for effective real-time patrol at stations. While 1,533 CCTVs have been installed at 107 stations to prevent crim­es and monitor cleanliness.

Mock drills, along with NDRF and fire brigade, have been organised at major stations to deal with exigencies and emergencies. Monsoon help desks have been set up at 13 stations for the assistance of divyangs and senior citizens.

WR has actively contributed in special operations such as “Operation Thunder”, “Operation Thirst” and “Operation Hunt” as desired by the Railway Board in situations.

Under “Operation Thunder”, 23 touts were arrested in 22 cases with seizure of 1,428 tickets valuing Rs22,16,786. Under “Operation Thirst”, 189 offenders were arrested in 122 cases with the seizure of 3,872 sub-standard water bottles worth Rs58,156.

Similarly, under “Operation Hunt”, 3 trolley bags containing saris were found from the August Kranti Rajdhani for which a EFT of Rs2,265 was charged from a passenger. Drives were initiated against Fatka gangs, train bullies, thefts, drugging cases, crimes against women and unauthorised travels.