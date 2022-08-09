e-Paper Get App

Independence Day 2022: NMMC to hold interactive session with senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar in Navi Mumbai

NMMC has been conducting a number of programmes as part of the celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar |

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold an interactive programme on the eve of Independence Day at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi. Senior scientist Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar will talk on 'Towards a science-based society' with students and citizens at 5 pm on August 14.

NMMC has been conducting a number of programmes as part of the celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence. The interactive programme is one of them.

A large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area are expected to participate in the interactive session where they can discuss.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiIndependence Day 2022: NMMC to hold interactive session with senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar in Navi Mumbai

RECENT STORIES

JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' back again in Bihar, oath ceremony tomorrow at 2 pm

JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' back again in Bihar, oath ceremony tomorrow at 2 pm

Delhi schools take measures against Covid; experts disagree with closure

Delhi schools take measures against Covid; experts disagree with closure

Maharashtra and Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra and Mumbai updates: CM Eknath Shinde says govt committed to people's welfare

Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints OBC leader Arun Sao as state president, Congress terms decision 'insult...

Chhattisgarh: BJP appoints OBC leader Arun Sao as state president, Congress terms decision 'insult...

9 killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in West Bengal's Birbhum

9 killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in West Bengal's Birbhum