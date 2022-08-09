Independence Day 2022: NMMC to hold interactive session with senior scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar in Navi Mumbai

Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar |

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold an interactive programme on the eve of Independence Day at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi. Senior scientist Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar will talk on 'Towards a science-based society' with students and citizens at 5 pm on August 14.

NMMC has been conducting a number of programmes as part of the celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence. The interactive programme is one of them.

A large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area are expected to participate in the interactive session where they can discuss.