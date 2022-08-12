Independence Day 2022: Grand rally in Kalamboli as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is also conducting a number of activities as part of the campaign for 75 years of India’s Independence.

Under the guidance of the commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh conducted a grand rally as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.

The rally was organized between the old building of Sudhagad Vidya Sankul Kalamboli Colony, Sector 3E and the new building of Sector 1E. The heavy rainfall did not deter the determination of students and they continued the rally.

This rally was guided by Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake, Ward Officer Sadashiv Kavathe, and Traffic Inspector Sanjay Nale. Also, the Ambulance team and former corporators and social workers, police department, traffic police, Panvel City Municipal Corporation officers-employees, fire brigade personnel, CRPF vehicles and jawans, medical aid workers, and Sarvaganwadi workers participated in the rally.

Principal of Sudhagad School Rajendra Palve, teachers Vilas Patil and Sangeeta Vashikar, and president of Stree Shakti Foundation Vijaya Kadam got special support

