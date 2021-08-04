In Pics: Rains transform Mumbai roads into a lunar landscape; click here to see affected areas

Since the rains have lashed the city, most of the streets have been riddled with potholes. One such major pothole is at Road No. 11, Siddharth Nagar, in Goregaon (West).

Even though the potholes are filled up after repeated complaints, they reappear. The authorities just keep passing the buck. Rakesh Kashyap, a resident of Goregoan, said, “This is a low-lying area. Water-logging is witnessed every year in Moti Nagar and Siddharth Nagar. This is one of the many roads in Goregaon (West) which develops potholes. I have complained several times to the BMC. Even though they fill them up, the potholes reappear later. This shows how bad the quality of work is.” Meanwhile, a civic official from P-south ward said, “This particular road is on Mhada land. We will have to verify this first. Our officials will visit the spot and verify it and fill up the potholes as soon as possible.”