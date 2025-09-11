 IN PICS: Open Auction Of Devotees’ Gold & Silver Offerings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Festival In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIN PICS: Open Auction Of Devotees’ Gold & Silver Offerings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Festival In Mumbai

IN PICS: Open Auction Of Devotees’ Gold & Silver Offerings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Festival In Mumbai

An open auction of the gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh festival was held on Thursday at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage in Lalbaug Market, Mumbai.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
IN PICS: Open Auction Of Devotees’ Gold & Silver Offerings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Festival In Mumbai | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: An open auction of the attractive gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh festival was held on Thursday. The event took place from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage located in Lalbaug Market, Mumbai.

These precious offerings, presented by devotees from across the city as a mark of their devotion, were auctioned publicly. The auction was a significant part of the Ganesh festival celebrations and attracted considerable attention from devotees and the public alike.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

In recently surfaced pictures, the auction of valuable gold items such as chains and necklaces, along with silver ornaments and other precious offerings, can be seen taking place. These items, offered by devotees as a mark of their faith and devotion, were auctioned publicly as part of the Ganesh festival celebrations. This event is held annually after the grand celebrations of Ganeshotsav and is organised by the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idols, revered by millions of devotees every year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, the organising committee, has been managing this grand festival for decades. The Mandal oversees the installation, worship, and eventual immersion of the idol, attracting devotees from all over the city and beyond.

FPJ Shorts
'Rakhi Sawant Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens Draw Comparison Of Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's Wife To Bollywood Actress
'Rakhi Sawant Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens Draw Comparison Of Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's Wife To Bollywood Actress
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple Development Works
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple Development Works
Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience
Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience
US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk – VIDEO
US President Donald Trump Announces Posthumous Medal Of Freedom For Charlie Kirk – VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai News: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mehsana...
article-image

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mehsana & Haryana Identified

In other news from Lalbaug, to manage the huge crowds during this year’s Ganeshotsav, the Lalbaug Mandal installed nearly 260 AI-powered cameras around the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and procession routes. According to police sources, these cameras were instrumental in tracking an estimated 25 lakh devotees visiting the site.

The advanced AI system also helped identify 50 known criminals and detected the presence of around 27,000 Maratha agitators in the area. Additionally, individuals from Mehsana and Haryana were flagged by the security apparatus, further aiding law enforcement efforts to maintain peace and order during the festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Stresses Timely, Quality Completion Of Ashtavinayak Temple...

Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience

Konkan Railway Launches Revamped KR MIRROR App: A Smarter, Safer & More Inclusive Travel Experience

Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC Approves Demolition Of Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon For...

Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC Approves Demolition Of Veer Savarkar Flyover In Goregaon For...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old BEST Conductor Loses ₹6.83 Lakh After Falling For Fake Bank App...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 50-Year-Old BEST Conductor Loses ₹6.83 Lakh After Falling For Fake Bank App...

Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' Flagged Off From Mumbai

Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition 'Samudra Pradakshina' Flagged Off From Mumbai