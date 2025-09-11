IN PICS: Open Auction Of Devotees’ Gold & Silver Offerings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Festival In Mumbai | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: An open auction of the attractive gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh festival was held on Thursday. The event took place from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Lalbaugcha Raja stage located in Lalbaug Market, Mumbai.

These precious offerings, presented by devotees from across the city as a mark of their devotion, were auctioned publicly. The auction was a significant part of the Ganesh festival celebrations and attracted considerable attention from devotees and the public alike.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

In recently surfaced pictures, the auction of valuable gold items such as chains and necklaces, along with silver ornaments and other precious offerings, can be seen taking place. These items, offered by devotees as a mark of their faith and devotion, were auctioned publicly as part of the Ganesh festival celebrations. This event is held annually after the grand celebrations of Ganeshotsav and is organised by the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idols, revered by millions of devotees every year. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal, the organising committee, has been managing this grand festival for decades. The Mandal oversees the installation, worship, and eventual immersion of the idol, attracting devotees from all over the city and beyond.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mehsana & Haryana Identified

In other news from Lalbaug, to manage the huge crowds during this year’s Ganeshotsav, the Lalbaug Mandal installed nearly 260 AI-powered cameras around the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and procession routes. According to police sources, these cameras were instrumental in tracking an estimated 25 lakh devotees visiting the site.

The advanced AI system also helped identify 50 known criminals and detected the presence of around 27,000 Maratha agitators in the area. Additionally, individuals from Mehsana and Haryana were flagged by the security apparatus, further aiding law enforcement efforts to maintain peace and order during the festival.