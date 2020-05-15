In Pics: In the absence of human company, flamingoes throng Thane creek

Mumbai and its surrounding areas has seen a high rise in the number of flamingoes coming to the city this year.
Probably due to the fact that there aren't enough people exploring the Thane creek due to the lockdown, added with the fact that only a handful of fishermen are taking their boats out, the birds have returned. And How!
PTI photographer Kunal Patil managed to get some lovely images of the birds in their natural habitat
Mumbai-based photographer Emmanuel Karbhari also managed to take some amazing pictures of the birds
Last month, Dr Deepak Apte, Director Bombay Natural History Society, told Deccan Chronicles: "Last year, in studies conducted simultaneously in various parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we reported around 1.20 lakh flamingos. This year, from the images that we have, we estimate around 1.50 lakh."