Mumbai

Updated on

In Pics: In the absence of human company, flamingoes throng Thane creek

By FPJ Web Desk

In Pics: In the absence of human company, flamingoes throng Thane creek
Kunal Patil - PTI

Mumbai and its surrounding areas has seen a high rise in the number of flamingoes coming to the city this year.

Probably due to the fact that there aren't enough people exploring the Thane creek due to the lockdown, added with the fact that only a handful of fishermen are taking their boats out, the birds have returned. And How!

PTI photographer Kunal Patil managed to get some lovely images of the birds in their natural habitat

Mumbai-based photographer Emmanuel Karbhari also managed to take some amazing pictures of the birds

Pink Glory! As people around the world stay inside to fight the spread of coronavirus, wild animals have begun to enjoy...

Posted by Emmanual Karbhari on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Last month, Dr Deepak Apte, Director Bombay Natural History Society, told Deccan Chronicles: "Last year, in studies conducted simultaneously in various parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we reported around 1.20 lakh flamingos. This year, from the images that we have, we estimate around 1.50 lakh."

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in