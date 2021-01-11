In Pics: CM Uddhav Thackeray launches Tunnel Boring Machine at Mumbai Coastal Road Project

After a successful war against coronavirus, the battle for Mumbai's development has begun and the state would strive for this in full earnest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday.

Launching the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named 'Mavla' to dig twin tunnels for the upcoming and ambitious Coastal Road Project (CRP), Thackeray said no efforts would be spared to deploy the best of science and technology for the speedy progress of Mumbai.

The CM said that the CRP was envisaged way back in 2012, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link would be a key connector in it.