In Pics: As restaurants open after COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbaikars finally get to eat out

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved and the fatality rate dropped due to changing protocol in treatment

On Mumbai being a COVID hotspot, he said maintaining social distancing is difficult in the city as it is overcrowded.

"Now the frequency of local trains in Mumbai has increased and restaurants are opening. It is difficult to follow social distancing as the city is overcrowded. But people have to follow the norms and protect themselves from the virus as health is precious," he said.

Maharashtra recorded 13,702 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to 14,43,409, the health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 38,084 with 326 more fatalities, it said.

Apart from restaurants, industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are now allowed to operate. The frequency of local trains in the region has been increased and dabbawalas are now allowed to travel in local trains.

All intra-state trains and local trains in Pune are allowed to resume subject to protocols.

Educational institutions, international air travel, metro services, cinema halls will remain closed, while large congregations will not be allowed.

