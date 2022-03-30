In Photos: Deccan Queen gets new LHB coaches, dining car, will replace old ICF coaches on June 22

A newly designed dining car for the Deccan Queen is ready in Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It will reach Mumbai soon and will be put in service from June 22th 2022. Deccan Queen is the only train Indian Railway having the facility of a dining car.

Apart from that, most LHB coaches have already reached Mumbai. The Central Railway decided to replace the old ICF coaches of its prestigious Mumbai Pune Deccan Queen Express from June 22nd 2022 with LHB coaches.

LHB design coaches are lighter in weight, have higher carrying capacity, speed potential, and better safety features as compared to ICF coaches.

Check the photos here:

Central Railway decided to replace the old ICF coaches of its prestigious Mumbai Pune Deccan Queen Express from June 22nd 2022 with LHB coaches. | Central railway

Central Railway decided to replace the old ICF coaches of its prestigious Mumbai Pune Deccan Queen Express from June 22nd 2022 with LHB coaches. | Central railway

Advertisement

LHB design coaches are lighter in weight, have higher carrying capacity, speed potential, and better safety features as compared to ICF coaches. | Central railway

A newly designed dining car for the Deccan Queen is ready in Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. | Central railway

A newly designed dining car for the Deccan Queen is ready in Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. | Central railway

Advertisement

The introduction of “Deccan Queen” between the two premier cities of Maharashtra on 1st June 1930 was a significant landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway.

This was the first deluxe train introduced on the railway to serve two important cities of the region and was aptly named after Pune, which is also known as “Queen of Deccan” (“Dakkhan ki Rani”).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:46 PM IST