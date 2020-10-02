In 2013, when Payal Ghosh claims alleged assault happened; Anurag claims he was in Sri Lanka

A day after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appeared before Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with the rape and sexual misconduct allegations against him by television actor Payal Ghosh, his lawyer released a statement dubbing the allegations an 'outright lie'. Further, the statement mentions that Kashyap was in Sri Lanka in August 2013, when the complainant claims the alleged incident occurred. Meanwhile, Ghosh's lawyer, Nitin Satpute, has said he will seek a narco test, calling it a strategy by Kashyap.

On Friday, Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani released a statement saying Ghosh was misusing the criminal justice system and hijacking the #MeToo movement for her ulterior motives. Excerpts from the statement read, "Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie. Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

Reacting to the statement by Kashyap, Satpute said that the filmmaker was lying and had no substantial proof. "If he had simply given the statement and the 'proofs' that he was in Sri Lanka in August 2013, why was he sitting in the police station for eight hours. The statement released by him is just a strategy to mislead the probe and media," said advocate Satpute.

Satpute visited Versova police station on Friday and demanded a narco analysis. "I have moved an application to conduct a narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test on Kashyap to get to the truth," added Satpute.