'Impractical': Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol urges Maharashtra govt to reconsider decision to ban home isolation

Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the decision is impractical and urged the government to reconsider it. "The number of patients in Pune city is being curtailed efficiently by the administration. However, the state government today decided to ban home isolation in 18 districts. This decision is not feasible and needs to be reconsidered by the state government," tweeted Mohol.

Mohol said in the first wave of COVID-19 patients were found in large numbers in the same area or in densely populated areas. Hence, there were difficulties in treatment. Keeping this in mind, Covid Care Centers were set up in many areas by the municipal corporation. Many citizens recovered at these centres and went home. However, the present situation is different, said Mohol. More patients are found in the housing societies now, he said. The Mayor said it is a fact that most patients in the ongoing (second) COVID-19 wave had access to home isolation facilities and as a result, such patients were cured at home.