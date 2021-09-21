IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai

As heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the city and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region from Monday onwards.

Weathermen have predicted moderate to intense rainfall across Mumbai and its adjoining areas until September 22. The IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 60 kmph over parts of southwest and the adjoining west-central Arabian Sea.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8:30 am on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 71.5 mm rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 57 mm rainfall.

Thane has received 91.43 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 8:30 am on Monday, as per data shared by the Thane Municipal Corporation. Most of the rainfall was recorded during late night on Sunday or early morning on Monday. Overall, the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories have reported 2186.1 mm and 2842.7 mm rainfall since June 1.

“A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal. As it intensifies further, Maharashtra will get more rainfall beginning September 20,” said Dr Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD’s Regional meteorological centre Mumbai. Bhute added, “The Vidarbha region would receive the showers first. Subsequently, there will be showers over northern Maharashtra, followed by the coastal districts of Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.”

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, intermittent rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai and adjoining areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:38 AM IST