IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai; Thunderstorm & showers in various parts of the state

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) on Tuesday, predicted moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms in Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra, for the next 48 hours. IMD also issued advisory stating the thunderstorms will be accompanied by strong surface wind reaching at 40 kilometers per hour.

“Parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and madhya Maharashtra are likely to be hit by thunderstorms anytime in this week. Nashik and other districts in North Maharashtra may face gusty winds followed by heavy rainfall in short time from Monday onwards,” the official said.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director, western region, IMD said usually the withdrawal of monsoon starts from Rajashthan which is likely to begin its retreat from October 10, after a delay of more than a month. This is the longest delayed withdrawal of monsoon recorded by the IMD.

“Due to likely formation of an anti-cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan at 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to commence from northwest India around October 10,” he said.

The monsoon was 'above normal' this year with the IMD recording precipitation of 110 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). “Light showers are likely to continue in Maharashtra till 15 October, after which the retreat of the monsoon is likely to start,” Hosalikar added.

The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory hover around 33.5 degrees Celsius respectively. However, the minimum temperature recorded at both observatory was around 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity level recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 90 and 88 per cent respectively.