IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon from central India may be delayed this year due to fresh weather system over Bay of Bengal. The change in weather patterns is resulting in continuous cloudy skies and rainfall in Maharashtra.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed entire Maharashtra under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds. The alert is valid till 8.30 am of Saturday.

Later on Saturday, Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are not on alert, however light to moderate rains are expected over the weekend.

Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rains on Friday, with several areas recieving more than 50 mm rains in 12 hours. From 9 am to 9 pm, the areas which highest rainfall included - Santacruz (55 mm), Vile Parle (46 mm), Marol (44 mm), Kurla (32 mm), Powai (27 mm) and BKC (26 mm).

