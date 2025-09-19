 IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed entire Maharashtra under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds. The alert is valid till 8.30 am of Saturday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon from central India may be delayed this year due to fresh weather system over Bay of Bengal. The change in weather patterns is resulting in continuous cloudy skies and rainfall in Maharashtra.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed entire Maharashtra under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds. The alert is valid till 8.30 am of Saturday.

Later on Saturday, Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are not on alert, however light to moderate rains are expected over the weekend.

Read Also
'You Inspire Us': Delhi Man Sings People's Favourite Songs To Raise Donations For Punjab Flood...
article-image

Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rains on Friday, with several areas recieving more than 50 mm rains in 12 hours. From 9 am to 9 pm, the areas which highest rainfall included - Santacruz (55 mm), Vile Parle (46 mm), Marol (44 mm), Kurla (32 mm), Powai (27 mm) and BKC (26 mm).

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station

Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station

Mumbai Woman Finance Director Alleges Two-Year Cyberstalking, FIR Against Uttarakhand Man

Mumbai Woman Finance Director Alleges Two-Year Cyberstalking, FIR Against Uttarakhand Man

Maharashtra: Shahapur's Varaswadi Gets Electricity For The First Time In 78 Years

Maharashtra: Shahapur's Varaswadi Gets Electricity For The First Time In 78 Years

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested In ₹4 Crore Jewellery Heist At Parel Shop

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain

IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Maharashtra For Thunderstorms & Rain