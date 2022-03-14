IMD forecasts severe heatwave in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; BMC issues dos and don'ts - read here

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a severe heatwave warning for Monday and Tuesday for the regions of Northern Konkan including Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued list of dos and don'ts for the residents.

Read dos and don'ts here:

The IMD has released a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said, "We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:02 PM IST