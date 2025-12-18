 Illegal Excavation Row In Mawal Escalates As Ranjit Kakade Alleges Afforestation Land Misuse By MLA Sunil Shelke’s Relatives
Illegal Excavation Row In Mawal Escalates As Ranjit Kakade Alleges Afforestation Land Misuse By MLA Sunil Shelke's Relatives

Addressing the media, Kakade alleged that several land parcels in Nanoli are officially earmarked for afforestation, yet large-scale digging was undertaken without any statutory permissions. He claimed these lands are owned by relatives of MLA Sunil Shelke and questioned whether the administration would initiate immediate action against the legislator.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
NCP's Maval MLA Sunil Shankarrao Shelke | Instagram

Mumbai: The alleged illegal excavation in Mawal- Pune has triggered a political storm across Maharashtra, with entrepreneur Ranjit Kakade making fresh allegations against relatives of MLA Sunil Shankarrao Shelke. Kakade has claimed that unauthorized excavation was carried out on land reserved for afforestation in Nanoli village, resulting in the destruction of thousands of trees.

Claim of Unauthorized Digging on Afforestation Land in Nanoli

Addressing the media, Kakade alleged that several land parcels in Nanoli are officially earmarked for afforestation, yet large-scale digging was undertaken without any statutory permissions. He claimed these lands are owned by relatives of MLA Sunil Shelke and questioned whether the administration would initiate immediate action against the legislator.

The controversy gains significance as the issue of illegal excavation in Mawal was recently raised in the state Assembly through a Calling Attention motion moved by MLA Shelke himself. Following that discussion, the Revenue Department had suspended four tehsildars and ten other officials. Kakade now questioned whether similar action would be taken against the MLA in light of the fresh allegations.

Kakade Questions Action Against MLA After Fresh Claims

Kakade further alleged that MLA Shelke misused his constitutional position by providing misleading information to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Raising pointed questions, he asked whether the MLA would take responsibility for the alleged misuse of office.

Demanding accountability, Kakade urged the Revenue Department to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal activities on the afforestation land owned by the MLA’s relatives and to initiate swift legal action if violations are established.

