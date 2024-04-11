IIT-Bombay Tops In India For Data Science, AI

IIT Bombay | Facebook

As the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) featured prominently in the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, six other higher education institutes from the state also figured in the list. The exercise, carried out by the British higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), compares varsities across the world in five broad subject areas and 56 narrow disciplines. A number of factors, including academic reputation, employer reputation and research citations per paper, are considered while ranking the institutes.

The IIT-B has been globally ranked 45th in engineering and technology faculty, climbing two ranks from 2023 figure, while retaining top spot in this faculty among Indian varsities. The premier institute has also moved up in the three other faculties namely natural sciences (147th position), social sciences and management (136), and arts and humanities (261).

The IIT-B is placed at an impressive 25th position, up from last year's 37th rank, in the mineral and mining engineering subject. It has also performed well in the new-age subject of data science and artificial intelligence, having notched up 30th rank in this category. In both these subject rankings, the IIT-B is the top Indian university. The institute figures across four faculties, or broad subject areas, and 24 narrow subjects.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) also made it to the natural sciences faculty rankings. It was ranked on four other subject lists, including business and management studies, chemistry, petroleum engineering, and physics and astronomy. Last year's rankings had just three courses from the SPPU. The varsity got its highest global ranking in physics and astronomy subject, where it was placed in the 101-150 range.

The University of Mumbai (MU) is another state university of Maharashtra to figure in the annual rankings, having found place in the business and management studies and petroleum engineering course categories. The business and management studies course fetched the varsity its highest place of 101-150. Last year, the MU was ranked on three subjects.

Like its previous edition, 2024 rankings also feature central government-funded premier research Mumbai-based institutes – Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). However, both of them didn't perform as compared to last year. TISS dropped from last year's 201-250 ranking range to 251-300 in sociology, it retained its third position among Indian universities in the subject. TIFR was placed in 401-450 range, much lower than its last year's standing at 301-350, in physics and astronomy subject.

The Institute of Chemical Technology, a state-funded deemed university in the city, also dropped several notches in the latest edition of rankings across three subjects - chemistry, chemical engineering, and pharmacy and pharmacology. On the other hand, Symbiosis International, a private deemed university in Pune, significantly improved its ranking in business and management studies course from last year's 401-450 ranking range to 140th place. The institute also made it to the social sciences and management faculty as well as computer science and information subject lists.

HL : Feather in IIT-B's cap

Globally ranked 45th in engineering and technology faculty

Scores better in natural sciences, social sciences and management, and arts and humanities

Placed at an impressive 25th position in mineral and mining engineering subject

Performs well in the new-age subject of data science and artificial intelligence

Institute figures across 4 faculties 24 narrow subjects.