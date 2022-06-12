If Sharad Pawar is proposed as candidate for presidential elections, we will support him: Nana Patole

Nana Patole slams Centre over falling rupee & burgeoning inflation and unemployment | PTI Photo

After the Rajya Sabha elections, now all eyes are on the Presidential elections. The ruling party as well as the opposition have begun preparations.

It is being said that this election will be easy for the BJP. However, the opposition will also come out in full force in this election.

Against this backdrop, Congress state president Nana Patole said that if Sharad Pawar's name comes up for the presidential election, the party will support him.

"If Sharad Pawar's name comes up as candidate for presidential elections, then Maharashtra Congress is with him," Patole said.