'If Sena Didn't Convert Into BJP In So Many Years, How Will It Become Cong': Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: "We were with the BJP for over 30 years. If the Shiv Sena hasn't turned into the BJP over so many years, how would it get converted to the Congress just because we are with the Congress," Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav thackeray said here on Monday.

"The Supreme Court is moving as per the law. That is the only hope left," Thackeray added and further said that, "Chief Justice Chandrachood will certainly defy the autocracy."

Thackeray, who was speaking at a book publication program at the Y B Chavan centre here in South Mumbai, said, "The fourth estate is finished by termite. The pillar of democracy is rendered hollow by the rulers." he also criticized the media while stating that, "they have every right to criticize us. But they should not injure us with barbs."

Thackeray accuses union govt of partisan approach

While accusing the union government of a partisan approach, Thackeray stated, "They talk of bringing in the Common Civil Code. But, they should first ensure equality before law. They have given clean chit to all against whom we had initiated inquiries."

The former Chief Minister also stated that his party has left the BJP and not the Hindutva and added, "Hindutva that Aaditya, or Me talk about or Balasaheb (Thackeray) used to speak about is the one propagated by Prabodhankar (K S)Thackeray. It has not changed over all these generations."

Thackeray on Hindutva

While defining the Hindutva, Thackeray said, "Prabodhankar always spoke against all ill of the society. He always exposed the pretense. That was his definition of Hindutva and the generations of Thackeray have preserved it."

While mocking the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Thackeray also said, "It was the grace of the Election Commision that they didn't give the Uddhav Thackeray name to them." and argued that the EC doesn't have a right to give the name of the party to anyone else.

"They can give the election symbol. But, not the name. We won't accept it," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also stated that Sharad Pawar (who also shared the dais with him) was responsible for making him the Chief Minister and added, "But, people accepted me."

Sharad Pawar criticized the RSS parivar for declaring the date for inauguration of Ram Mandir at this juncture. "The rulers is main issue and that is coming forth time and again," he said, indicating that the issues like Ram Mandir etc won't be effective.

Pawar also junked all the talk of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra. "Some say that they would take Mumbai from Maharashtra. But, no such thing shall ever happen," he assured. MPCC Chief Nana Patole who too was at the program, said, "Nowadays no one invites us three together as they fear of the ED."

