If anyone tries to erase the imprint of Marathi, he will be taught a lesson: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned that if anyone tries to erase the imprint of the Marathi language, he will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan ceremony of GST Bhavan building at Wadala, today,

"In Maharashtra, Marathi language should be taught in schools, shops should have Marathi signs. Every tourist coming to Mumbai should visit Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, let him know the richness of Marathi, let him know how great is the treasure of Marathi language," he said.

"Like Chhatrapati's sword, Marathi language and the brilliance of this language should shine. This is the mother tongue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of Maharashtra," he said.

Thackeray said that learning others languages is not a crime however one should never feel inferior about their own mother tongue.

"I don't hate other languages, but we will not tolerate insult of Marathi," he said.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:49 PM IST