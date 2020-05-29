IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar gets fourth extension as MSRDC VC-MD

1995 batch IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar has received yet another extension up to May 31, 2021, as the vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). This is his fourth extension that he has received in his tenure. The Public Works Secretary Anil Sagne, on Thursday, issued a government notification in this regard, as his earlier extension was ending on May 31, 2020.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Mopalwar had retired in February 2018. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had given him an extension from February 2018 to February 2019 and again from February 2019 to February 2020. Thereafter, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on February 28, 2020, had further granted him three months extension from March 1 to May 31, 2020. The fourth extension will be from June 1 to May 31, 2021. All these extensions were given on a contract basis.

When contacted Mopalwar told FPJ, “Total concentration will be given on the completion of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Marg) in the timeline June/December 2021.’’ He informed that the Samruddhi Marge, as of today, has achieved financial and physical progress of 40 per cent.

In addition to this, MSRDC, during Mopalwar’s tenure, launched the long delayed Versova Bandra sea link and construction of missing link on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, work on Samruddhi Marg, missing link of Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Versova Bandra sea link is going on smoothly,’’ said Mopawlar.