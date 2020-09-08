'I will leave Mumbai forever if...': Kangana Ranaut takes on Anil Deshmukh

Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with several political leaders in recent days. The actor who has been vocal in her criticism over the Mumbai Police's

Her comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir had not gone down well with the Shiv Sena with MLA Pratap Sarnaik calling for her arrest, even as party supporters burnt effigies of Ranaut. Soon after, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had faced flak for calling her a "ha******r ladki" while in conversation with a reporter.

And while Raut later tried to extricate himself from the debacle, things have not been smoothed over yet.