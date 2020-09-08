'I will leave Mumbai forever if...': Kangana Ranaut takes on Anil Deshmukh

Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with several political leaders in recent days. The actor who has been vocal in her criticism over the Mumbai Police's
Her comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir had not gone down well with the Shiv Sena with MLA Pratap Sarnaik calling for her arrest, even as party supporters burnt effigies of Ranaut. Soon after, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had faced flak for calling her a "ha******r ladki" while in conversation with a reporter.
And while Raut later tried to extricate himself from the debacle, things have not been smoothed over yet.
For one thing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to the actor for illegal construction at her Mumbai office, even as Ranaut prepares to return to the city. On Monday afternoon, a team of BMC officials had visited her Pali Hill office to check on an alleged illegal extension.
Almost simultaneously, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indicated that the Mumbai Police would Kangana Ranaut for allegedly taking drugs. The probe will look into claims made by her's purported ex-boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman who had in an earlier interview said that Ranaut was on drugs.
Now, the actor has hit back, stating that she was more than happy to oblige Deshmukh and the Mumbai police.
"Please do my drug tests investigate my call records. If you find any links to drug peddlers ever, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever," she avowed.a
