'I Don’t Want To Be Trolled': AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Declines To Speak Marathi, Sparks Row Over Language | Video | X @SaffronChargers

Mumbai: AIMIM corporator from Mumbra, Sahar Shaikh’s recent remarks on speaking in Marathi have sparked a conversation that goes beyond a single interaction with a journalist. When asked to speak in Marathi, she stated that her command of the language is weak and that she prefers to communicate in a language she is most comfortable with.

The journalist asked her to respond in Marathi, but Sahar stood her ground and refused to do so, saying, "Mera Marathi thoda sa weak hai" (My Marathi is a bit weak). When the journalist insisted that she should speak the language even if her command over it was not up to the mark, she replied that she would not. She added that while the journalist might be comfortable speaking in a language he isn’t proficient in, she does not prefer to do so.

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Later, Sahar did speak a bit of Marathi and said that she isn’t comfortable using it because it could lead to grammatical mistakes. "Socially, I am a bit famous, and I don’t want to be trolled for my Marathi," Sahar told the journalist. "It is a respected language of Maharashtra, and I don’t want to tarnish its identity due to grammatical errors. So, I will speak in the language I am most comfortable with, and you cannot force me to speak a particular language," she added.

Sahar went on to say that she is most comfortable speaking Hindi and prefers it over Marathi, as her command over it is better.

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Netizens React Sharply, Demand Accountability

Social media users on ‘X’ quickly took to the comment sections and expressed their views on what Sahar said to the journalist. One user, Vedvrat, said he was waiting for Raj Thackeray and the MNS to “teach her and her jamaat a lesson” for not speaking the state language. Another user, RaGa Senior, asked, “Where is Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s gang, who keep creating terror in the hearts of poor vendors?”

Another user, Gopalakrishna Prabhu, compared how Raj Thackeray’s party, the MNS, reacts when North Indian Hindus do not speak Marathi versus when Muslims do not speak Marathi.

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A user named Multiverse tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in her reply and urged him to introduce a rule not just for autowallahs but also for corporators, mandating that they speak, read, and write in Marathi to better serve local people.

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