Thane MIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Under Scanner For Alleged Fake Caste Certificate, Faces Disqualification And Legal Action

MIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh | File pic

Thane: The political career of MIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) Corporator Sahar Shaikh has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of submitting a fraudulent caste certificate to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. The controversy has sparked a political firestorm, particularly given Shaikh ’s history as a former protégé of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Background of the Dispute

Sahar Shaikh and her father, Yunus Shaikh , were originally associated with Jitendra Awhad’s party. However, after being denied a ticket to contest from the Mumbra area, Sahar Shaikh defected to the MIM. Following her electoral victory, she gained notoriety for publicly challenging Awhad with the provocative phrase, "Kaise Haraya?" (How did I defeat you?).

The current legal challenge was initiated by Siddiqui Farha Sabab Ahmad, who filed a complaint at the Thane Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office seeking a verification of Shaikh ’s credentials.

Key Allegations and Discrepancies

According to official sources, the investigation centers on several critical irregularities found in the caste certificate obtained from the Mumbai City Collector’s office. The primary objections include:

Jurisdictional Issues: Despite being a resident of Thane, Sahar Shaikh allegedly obtained her certificate from the Mumbai City Collectorate, raising suspicions regarding her motives.

Procedural Lapses: The certificate reportedly lacks the mandatory mention of the "Government of Maharashtra" in the header and misses the essential signature of the Sub-Divisional Officer.

Documentation Errors: Investigators noted discrepancies in the father's name on Yunus Shaikh ’s leaving certificate. Furthermore, it is alleged that the family utilized a caste certificate from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and incorrectly applied under "Form-8" for the OBC category in Maharashtra.

Legal Non-compliance: The certificate appears to lack "Sample 10" as required under Section 6 of the Migration Act 2000.

Current Status

During a hearing on March 18, Yunus Shaikh remained absent citing health reasons, though his legal counsel submitted various documents for review. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for March 23 for further verification.

The final decision, which will determine Sahar Shaikh ’s eligibility to continue as a corporator, awaits the conclusion of the formal inquiry report. If the certificate is proven fraudulent, Shaikh faces immediate disqualification and potential legal action for misleading government authorities. Shaikh was not available for comment. But she is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday to explain her position.

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