Fire Breaks Out In Building On 90 Feet Road In Saki Naka, Details Awaited - VIDEO | Representative Image

A fire broke out in a building located on 90 Feet Road in Saki Naka, triggering concern in the area.

Visuals from the scene show flames largely confined within the structure, while thick plumes of smoke billowed out through the windows, indicating the intensity of the blaze inside.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or damage are awaited.

This is a developing story

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