VIDEO: 'Unreachable' AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Spotted Enjoying IPL Match At Mumbai Stadium Amid Fake Caste Certificate Row

AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Spotted Enjoying MI Vs PBKS IPL Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Amid Fake Caste Certificate Row |

Mumbai: Amid mounting scrutiny over allegations of submitting a fraudulent caste certificate, AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh, who has reportedly been 'not reachable' in recent days, was spotted at Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match on Thursday.

'कैसे हराया'? फेम सहर शेख



दिसली वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर !



नॉट रिचेबल असलेली एमआयएमची नगरसेवक सहर शेख काल आयपीएलच्या सामन्यादरम्यान वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर दिसून आहे.



मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि किंग्स इलेव्हन पंजाबच्या सामन्याला सहर शेखनं हजेरी लावली. pic.twitter.com/PfXbl2sUsp — Rajkiya Rada (@RajkiyaRada) April 17, 2026

Shaikh shared a video on her Instagram story while attending the clash between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. In the clip, she is seen wearing a shirt, a green cap and a mask, and posing for the camera, even as the controversy surrounding her intensifies.

Sahar Shaikh's Instagram Story | https://www.instagram.com/saharyunusshaikh/

Sahar Shaikh Under Scanner For Alleged Fake Caste Certificate

The development comes at a time when Shaikh’s political career is under serious threat due to allegations that she used a fraudulent caste certificate to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. The issue has triggered a political storm, particularly given her past association with Jitendra Awhad, a senior leader from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), under whom she was once considered a protege.

According to official sources, the complaint was filed by Siddiqui Farha Sabab Ahmad before the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Thane, seeking verification of Shaikh’s caste credentials. The probe has flagged several alleged irregularities in the certificate obtained from the Mumbai City Collectorate.

Among the key concerns raised are jurisdictional discrepancies, as Shaikh, reportedly a Thane resident, allegedly procured the certificate from Mumbai. Investigators have also pointed to procedural lapses, including the absence of the 'Government of Maharashtra' header and missing signature of the SDO on the document.

Further scrutiny has revealed documentation inconsistencies, particularly in her father Yunus Shaikh’s records, along with claims that a caste certificate from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, may have been used in the application process. Authorities have also cited non-compliance with legal requirements, including the absence of 'Sample 10' as mandated under provisions of the Migration Act, 2000.

Current Legal Status Of The Controversy

During a hearing held on March 18, Yunus Shaikh did not appear, citing health reasons, though his legal representatives submitted documents for review. A follow-up hearing was conducted on March 23 and the final decision now hinges on the outcome of the inquiry report.

If the allegations are proven, Shaikh could face immediate disqualification as a corporator and potential legal action for allegedly misleading authorities. She has not issued an official statement so far but is expected to address the media soon to present her side.

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