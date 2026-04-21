Thane: AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Denies Fake Caste Certificate Charge, Alleges Political Conspiracy | VIDEO

AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh addresses media, rejecting caste certificate allegations and alleging political targeting | File Photo

Thane, April 20: In a press conference held on Monday, Sahar Shaikh, an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) corporator from the Thane Municipal Corporation, along with her father, Yunus Shaikh, categorically denied allegations that her caste certificate is fraudulent. The duo claimed that the controversy is a "deliberate political conspiracy" orchestrated by rivals to derail Sahar’s rising political career.

Key defence and documentation

Addressing the media, Yunus Shaikh asserted that all documents provided for the issuance of the caste certificate were authentic and legally obtained. He highlighted several key points in their defence:

Verified roots: The family belongs to the 'Muslim Teli' community, which falls under the OBC category.

Historical proof: Documents were submitted proving that Sahar’s father has been a resident of Mumbai since 1958, exempting them from certain restrictive migratory laws.

Cross-state validation: Evidence of a caste certificate from an uncle in Uttar Pradesh was submitted. This was reportedly verified by the Thane Tehsildar's office through official correspondence with the Uttar Pradesh Tehsil office, which confirmed the validity of the documents.

Official authenticity: Sahar Shaikh emphasised that her certificate was officially issued by the Thane Tehsildar’s office on April 27, 2011, and remains a legitimate document.

Allegations against authorities and rivals

The Shaikh family directed sharp criticism toward Tehsildar Umesh Patil, accusing him of conducting a biased and arbitrary hearing. They alleged that despite submitting comprehensive evidence, the Tehsildar prepared an adverse report in a single hearing without due consideration.

"The Tehsildar's signature on the complainant's documents and our own documents is by the same officer. How can one be valid and the other be deemed 'fake' in a single hearing?" questioned Yunus Shaikh.

Sahar Shaikh further alleged that she is being "targeted" by both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). She claimed that political opponents are attempting to entangle her in legal battles to prevent her from performing her duties and to terminate her political career.

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Next steps

The family has filed a formal complaint with the District Collector regarding the Tehsildar’s conduct and has demanded a de novo (fresh) hearing of the case to ensure a fair investigation.

They maintained that if any tampering had occurred in the paperwork, it would be a different matter, but since all records are genuine, they are confident of being cleared by the court and higher authorities.

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