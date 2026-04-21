'I Don’t Want To Be Trolled': AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh Declines To Speak Marathi, Sparks Language Debate In Mumbai | Video

X @SaffronChargers

Mumbai: AIMIM corporator from Mumbra, Sahar Shaikh’s recent remarks on speaking in Marathi have sparked a conversation that goes beyond a single interaction with a journalist. When asked to speak in Marathi, she stated that her command of the language is weak and that she prefers to communicate in a language she is most comfortable with.

The journalist asked her to respond in Marathi, but Sahar stood her ground and refused to do so, saying, "Mera Marathi thoda sa weak hai" (My Marathi is a bit weak). When the journalist insisted that she should speak the language even if her command over it was not up to the mark, she replied that she would not. She added that while the journalist might be comfortable speaking in a language he isn’t proficient in, she does not prefer to do so.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, Sahar did speak a bit of Marathi and said that she isn’t comfortable using it because it could lead to grammatical mistakes. "Socially, I am a bit famous, and I don’t want to be trolled for my Marathi," Sahar told the journalist. "It is a respected language of Maharashtra, and I don’t want to tarnish its identity due to grammatical errors. So, I will speak in the language I am most comfortable with, and you cannot force me to speak a particular language," she added.

Sahar went on to say that she is most comfortable speaking Hindi and prefers it over Marathi, as her command over it is better.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/