I don't speak about political parties which are dead: Aaditya Thackeray's jibe against uncle Raj over letter to Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has urged his estranged uncle and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, to talk development and not politics after the latter sent a scathing letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing row over loudspeakers at mosques.

As per reports from India Today, Aaditya further said that he doesn't speak about ''political parties which are dead''.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday told the state government "to not test their patience".

In his letter, Raj Thackeray said 28,000 MNS workers were served notices and many of them were arrested even before starting the agitation to take down the loudspeakers from the mosques. "Why?", asked Thackeray. "To prevent them from taking down the illegal loudspeakers from mosques that are causing noice pollution, troubling people?" he added.

The MNS chief further asked if the state government or the police had ever used its force to nab terrorists the way they are going behind his party workers. "It seems as if they are terrorists who have come from Pakistan," he wrote.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:27 PM IST