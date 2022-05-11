Mumbai: 35% increase in COVID-19 patients in last 10 days

Mumbai: COVID-19 cases are on a steady rise in the financial capital. The city has seen an average of 100 new patients a day in the last week.

As per reports, in the last 10 days, the number of active patients in Mumbai has increased by almost 35 percent.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 99 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic. Also, there has been no increase in the number of patients admitted to the hospitals.

With 122 new infections and zero deaths being reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, the total case count rose to 10,60,914 with 19,563 fatalities, so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, May 10 recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,403. Besides, 2 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,849.

161 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,30,370. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,04,22,318 laboratory samples 78,79,622 have been tested positive (09.80%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 158 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 39 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rajesh Tope says photos inside hospital against rules

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:00 AM IST